The Community Foundation of the Ozarks will open applications on Tuesday, Feb. 1, for $1.8 million in scholarships for students pursuing advanced educational opportunities.

The CFO holds about 450 scholarship funds that will provide nearly 1,000 scholarships for students across central and southern Missouri for the 2022–’23 school year. They are open to students for higher education and technical training programs.

Information about the scholarship opportunities is available at cfozarks.org/scholarships.

From there, students will be required to answer two eligibility questions, which will bring up a list of scholarships for which the student may be eligible. Students also can contact the counseling offices at their schools. Application deadlines vary, with the first due in mid-March. Amounts range from $250 to $6,000 per academic year, with many renewable for up to three additional years.

Thirteen new scholarships are available this year in the region.

Scholarship funds are established by individuals, families or organizations with specific intentions, such as supporting students who graduate from the donor’s alma mater, pursue a certain field of study, or are members of marginalized or underserved populations. On the CFO’s online application system, each scholarship entry lists criteria for eligibility.

“We are grateful to serve as this important resource for both students and donors in our region,” said Beth Hersh, the CFO’s director of scholarships. “Many unique opportunities are available for students to apply for scholarships. We are ready to help with any questions that students or counselors may have.”

Hersh visited Houston High School last week to discuss scholarship opportunities available, including a $5,000 one that renews annually if guidelines are met. Other scholarships are for medical and technical education and all county students are eligible.

For more information about CFO scholarship programs, contact Hersh at bhersh@cfozarks.org, or call 417-864-6199.

Founded in 1973, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors, 53 regional affiliate foundations and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri through with assets of $394 million as of June 30. The local affiliate — Houston Community Foundation — has about $1.5 million in assets.