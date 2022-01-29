Former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman says he is owed salary from Texas County taxpayers.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Sigman said on July 18, 2018, that he was charged with various crimes and was not allowed to be on county property. He did not resign until Jan. 29, 2020, and therefore members of the Texas County Commission owe him payment as sheriff, he argues.

In the lawsuit filed in Texas County Circuit Court, Sigman said he has asked for the money and has not been paid. Sigman was paid $46,000 annually.

Attached as an exhibit is a letter to the county commission. He writes, “I hereby tender my resignation as the duly, elected Sheriff of Texas County, Missouri on this 29th day of January, 2020. I hereby demand my outstanding salary from July 2018 until January 29, 2020.”

Sigman resigned before testimony from about 15 who had received a subpoena to testify before a judge on whether should be formally tossed from office.

Sigman was found guilty last year of forgery, a felony , and placed on probation. Other charges were dismissed by Circuit Judge John Beger.