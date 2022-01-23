Texas County’s completed vaccinated rate stood at 33 percent on Jan. 20, the Missouri Department or Health and Senior Services reported. In the last week, 289 shots were administered.

The department said 36.1 percent have initiated shots. The state’s completion rate is 54.9 percent.

Through Jan. 20, 9,170 have initiated vaccination, and 8,374 have completed the two-dose process in the county.

Vaccine doses are available at several locations: Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics in the county, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston and Cabool, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston. Booster shots are available to those eligible at some locations in the county. School-age children also are eligible.

VACCINATION RATES

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 33 percent; Phelps, 42.9; Dent, 31.5; Shannon, 33.1; Howell, 35.6; Douglas, 23.8; Wright, 35; Laclede, 35.6; and Pulaski, 20.3.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 36.1 percent; Phelps, 48.1; Dent, 35.4; Shannon, 36.1; Howell, 40; Douglas, 27.5; Wright, 38.9; Laclede, 39.4; and Pulaski, 25.4.

Here is a look at vaccination rates among school children (5 and older) in the county: 416 (or 10.5 percent) have initiated it. Another 334 (or 8.4 percent) have completed it. In Missouri, the vaccination rate is 32.7 and 26.7 percent, respectively.