It’s time for all little princesses to polish their tiaras and come out in their finest for Summersville branch library’s “Annual Princess Tea Party Storytime” set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

Haylee Brawley

Summersville High School’s homecoming queen, Haylee Brawley, will be the queen-of-the-day for this popular library event. She’ll read a story and interact with the little princesses.

Refreshments and door prizes are provided by Summersville Friends of the Library. It is sponsored by Texas County Library.