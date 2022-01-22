Texas County Memorial Hospital has inked a three-year contract with Hollis Tidmore, MD, FACS, a board-certified general surgeon and peripheral vascular surgeon.

Tidmore will work full-time in the surgery department and provide inpatient and outpatient general surgery services at TCMH beginning April 11.

Last year TCMH began looking for an additional full-time general surgeon to work alongside general surgeon, Dr. Jason Loden, DO.

Tidmore brings over 40 years of experience in general surgery to TCMH.

Tidmore comes to TCMH from Sikeston, Mo., where he has been in private practice since 2009. He has also worked at hospitals in South Carolina, North Carolina and Ohio before working in Sikeston.

Tidmore was born and raised in Jackson, Miss. He attended pre-med at Millsaps College followed with medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, both in Jackson. He completed his surgical internship and general surgery residency at the University of Kentucky Medical School in Lexington. Tidmore is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

“We are very pleased with the addition of Dr. Tidmore to our medical team at TCMH,” Chris Strickland, TCMH chief executive officer, said. “We believe he will be a great fit for our patients as well as our hospital.”

Strickland explained that Tidmore will see clinic patients in the new outpatient clinic that will be relocated into the building across from the hospital where Hutcheson Pharmacy, Home Health of the Ozarks and Hospice of Care are currently located. Dr. Loden will also see patients in the same location when the transition is complete.

TCMH is in the process of building a new surgery department with two operating rooms, an endoscopy suite and private recovery rooms.

“Dr. Tidmore will help us break in our new surgery department and provide an additional foundation for growing our surgical services in the future,” Strickland said. He added, “With Dr. Tidmore’s expertise and experience together with Dr. Loden’s, Texas County’s general surgery needs will be covered at TCMH.”

Tidmore will provide full range general surgery focusing on abdominal areas such as colon, bowels, stomach, pancreas, liver and esophagus. He will provide open and laparoscopic abdominal surgeries as well as hernia repair and breast surgery. Tidmore does peripheral vascular surgery which includes everything except the aorta in the chest and the heart.

Tidmore plans to relocate to Houston soon.