A trial date setting will occur Feb. 22 for the suspect in a fatal June stabbing in Houston.

Circuit Judge John Beger set the date Wednesday at a short hearing in Texas County Circuit Court for Adam T. Reams, 38, who is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse. He is held in the Texas County Jail without bond.

Officers were dispatched at about 1:07 a.m. June 2 regarding a report of a stabbing at a Broadway Street residence. Upon arrival, the officers observed a man lying dead on the floor in a bedroom with numerous stab wounds to the face, neck and torso, and significant amounts of blood were seen in several locations around the house.

The deceased was identified as Billy J. Hayes, Jr., 30, of Houston.

Key evidence was found the next day near the Houston Municipal Airport, including a knife and bicycle.

Since the arrest, Reams was charged with possession of a weapon at the county jail. According to a report, two toothbrushes had been transformed into potential weapons and found in his cell.