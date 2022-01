This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Texas County Memorial Hospital reported six persons were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19.

None had been vaccinated.

The age of its patients are 59-101.

The Texas County positivity rate is 43 percent, it said. That’s the percentage of persons testing positive. (Last week the rate was 39.7 percent). Daily new positive cases were nearly unchanged from the previous week, the hospital said.