Teresa Dian Cole, age 59, daughter of John and Joan (Cavaness) ReVelle, was born April 2, 1962, in Houston, Mo. She gained her wings Dec. 30, 2021, at Phelps Health in Rolla, Mo.

Teresa was preceded in death by her father, grandparents and two uncles.

She is survived by her husband, James of Success, Mo.; two sons, Johnnie ReVelle and wife, Amy of Salem, and Leroy Cole and wife, Tobi of Evening Shade, Mo.; mother, Joan Brannam and husband, Jim of Licking, Mo.; two brothers, Cheyenne ReVelle and wife, Rhonda of Success, Mo., and Doyle ReVelle and wife, Mandy of Success, Mo.; one sister, Johna Luttrull and husband, Harry of Columbus Junction, Iowa; nine grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Teresa grew up in the Success area and graduated Houston High School in 1980.

She married the love of her life James there on Sept. 4, 1982, and to this union two sons were born.

Teresa accepted Christ as her Savior and attended Trinity Worship Center in Evening Shade, Mo.

Teresa loved to decorate, work in her flower gardens, and spend time with her family and friends as well as going trucking with her husband every chance she got.

Teresa loved her family and adored each of her grandchildren.

Teresa was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will always be remembered for her quick wit, smile and infectious laughter. She left this world the way she lived her life, surrounded by family and friends. She will be sorely missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, family respectfully requests that donations be made to St, Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Diabetes Association or to the American Cancer Society in her memory. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

The family is hosting a Celebration of Her Life noon Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Trinity Worship Center, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

