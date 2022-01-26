There’s now a phone number to order free COVID-19 at-home testing kits from the government.

According to the new COVIDtests.gov website that launched recently, Americans who have had difficulty ordering the tests online or “need additional support to place an order,” can call 800-232-0233 or TTY 1-888-720-7489.

The phone number also is the COVID vaccination hotline, which has been in use for several months.

The free tests anchor the Biden administration’s testing reset as long lines and home test shortages have made it difficult for Americans to get checked for the highly contagious omicron variant that has ripped across the nation.