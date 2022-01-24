The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Phillip E. Baldree, 36, of 9189 Morton Road, Lot 1, in Houston, was arrested Jan. 6 for having an active Camden County warrant (of unreported nature) with statewide extradition.

A deputy made the arrest while assisting Houston police with an investigation on Morton Road and coming into contact with Baldree. A computer check revealed the warrant, and he was taken to the Texas County Jail.

•A woman reported on Jan. 16 that a green Ford F-150 had been parked for about two days on the driveway at her Gettys Road residence in Houston and she wanted it removed.

An investigating officer ran a computer check on the truck’s plates with negative results. The vehicle was towed away.

•A 60-year-old woman reported at about 2:45 p.m. Jan. 1 that she had parked her 2016 Lincoln MKZ at a commuter lot at U.S. 60 and Highway M and left it for about an hour, and when she returned to it and started it up, it sounded very loud.

The woman told a deputy she then discovered a piece of the exhaust system was missing. There is a suspect.

•Vikki Hebert, 50, of 17856 Highway H at Elk Creek, was arrested Jan. 18 for having two active Texas County warrants of unreported nature.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston after being advised that Hebert was there. Hebert was taken to the Texas County Jail.