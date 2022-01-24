The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Phillip E. Baldree, 36, of 9189 Morton Road, Lot 1, in Houston, was arrested Jan. 6 for having an active Camden County warrant (of unreported nature) with statewide extradition.
A deputy made the arrest while assisting Houston police with an investigation on Morton Road and coming into contact with Baldree. A computer check revealed the warrant, and he was taken to the Texas County Jail.
•A woman reported on Jan. 16 that a green Ford F-150 had been parked for about two days on the driveway at her Gettys Road residence in Houston and she wanted it removed.
An investigating officer ran a computer check on the truck’s plates with negative results. The vehicle was towed away.
•A 60-year-old woman reported at about 2:45 p.m. Jan. 1 that she had parked her 2016 Lincoln MKZ at a commuter lot at U.S. 60 and Highway M and left it for about an hour, and when she returned to it and started it up, it sounded very loud.
The woman told a deputy she then discovered a piece of the exhaust system was missing. There is a suspect.
•Vikki Hebert, 50, of 17856 Highway H at Elk Creek, was arrested Jan. 18 for having two active Texas County warrants of unreported nature.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston after being advised that Hebert was there. Hebert was taken to the Texas County Jail.
Texas County Jail admissions
Jan. 17
Victoria D. Williams – driving while revoked
Jan. 18
Vicki Hebert – possession of controlled substance
Levi C. Fisher – unlawful use of weapon
Lori Diamond – 5-day commitment
Gaige Watts – 6-day commitment
Wesley Field – possession of controlled substance
Amy L. Dinkin – DWI
Jan. 20
Shannon L. Collins – 3-day commitment
Roger A. Christ – Douglas County hold
Austin L. Pribble – Houston warrant
Jan. 21
Tiffany N. Crisp – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked
Clifford G. Cooper – driving while revoked
Steven Labbee – expired license
Allyson D. Gregory – possession of controlled substance
Joshua G. Wolfe – stealing
Marissa Reams – commitment
Leena P. Smith – unlawful use of weapon
Travis A. Smith – property damage
Timothy Colbert – 2-day commitment
Jan. 22
Andrew B. Lewis – driving while revoked
Chase A. Beach – 24-hour commitment
Richard M. Chaney – 11-day commitment
Jan. 23
Terri A. Mason – DWI
Lyvia Dobbs – no valid license
Katherine M. Evans – nuisance violation
Jan. 24
Kim Riston – murder