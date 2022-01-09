Texas County would join a portion of Phelps County and all of Maries County in a Missouri House district released last month.

Bennie Cook

Texas County — served by Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston — would be part of the 143rd district, a product of the every 10-year task to redraw lines after the federal census. The district currently includes Texas County, Mountain View in Howell County and portions of Pulaski and Phelps counties.

The House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission has until Jan. 23 to agree on a map that 14 of its 20 members approve, or the task gets turned over to a panel of appellate judges.

The proposed 143rd House seat that includes Texas County,

House commissioners submitted two tentative maps in December, one backed by Republicans and one by Democrats, to the secretary of state’s office to meet an initial deadline in hopes of continuing negotiations. “We couldn’t come to an agreement by the deadline date that had been imposed upon us,” Democratic commissioner Mark Schaeperkoetter said during a public hearing last week. “What our hope was that we could eliminate as many conflicts for whoever in the process is going to decide this next.”

The parties have agreed on 112 of the 163 districts — including the 143rd District — that will comprise the state House for the next decade. Republicans currently hold two-thirds of those seats. Most of the disagreements are concentrated in urban and suburban areas where Democrats see opportunity in future elections.