A multi-agency investigation is under way in Houston following the discovery of three bodies in a local neighborhood, Houston Police Chief Brad Evans said late Thursday night.

The three were found inside a home in the 800 block of Sommerfield Drive, which is situated in the eastern part of the community. The scene is a short distance from U.S. 63. Evans, in a statement issued this evening, said the public is not at risk, and the crime scene is secure.

Officers from the Houston Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Texas County Sheriff’s Department are on scene. Yellow police tape surrounds the house. A Texas County Memorial Hospital ambulance is parked in the middle of the road. Law enforcement vehicles are lined up along the street.

Evans said autopsies are expected to be performed Friday in Springfield.

Evans said additional information from the overnight investigation will be released Friday morning.