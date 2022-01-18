This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The annual Mayor Don Tottingham Memorial 5K Walk/Run is Feb. 26 in Houston.

The event starts and ends Feb. 26 from the Texas County Justice Center. The check-in time is 10 a.m. Race time is 11 a.m. The cost is $20 until Feb. 11, $25 until Feb. 16 and $30 from Feb. 17 to race day. Participants will receive a T-shirt.

Proceeds go the Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston youth programs and a scholarship for a graduating Houston High School senior.

A $100 cash prize will go to the fastest female and male runner.

A registration form is here, Houston City Hall and In Season Sports and Outdoor.

In case of inclement weather, the event is March 12.

The event honors the Houston’s late mayor.

To learn more contact Ann Tottingham at 417-967-3711.