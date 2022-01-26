Two persons were airlifted from a Success accident scene Wednesday on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said a westbound 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by David R. Stotler, 63, of Success, was on the wrong side of the roadway (not passing) and struck an eastbound 2006 Dodge Ram operated by Jackie R. Pinkston, 74, of Success.

Emergency personal from Houston Rural, Licking and Roby were called to the scene about three miles east of Success. Extrication equipment from Houston was used to free both from their vehicles. Stotler had moderate injuries and Pinkston was serious. Both were flown by air medical services to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The patrol said Pinkston was not wearing a seatbelt, and it couldn’t make a determination on Stotler. Both vehicles were totaled.