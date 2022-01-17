Two Texas County residents are held without bond in the Texas County Jail following their arrest Monday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Clarence L. Hall, 30, of Houston, was wanted on three Texas County felony warrants and also is charged with making a false report, felony driving while revoked, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash.

Haley A. Dodd, 25, of Raymondville, was wanted on felony Crawford County warrant for drug possession, felony Texas County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor Phelps County warrant for passing bad checks.