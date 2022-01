Personnel with the Houston Rural Fire Department were dispatched at about 2:45 p.m. Friday to assist the Roby Fire Department with packing out an injured hiker on the south loop of the Paddy Creek Wilderness Trail.

They hiked in 2.2 miles, where they met up with Roby fire personnel and the hiker.

Members of each fire department continued to swap out throughout the carry-out to an awaiting Texas County Memorial Hospital ambulance crew.