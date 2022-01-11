Two persons were injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Houston on Highway B, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said an eastbound 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Letha A. Wood, 59, of Raymondville, was stopped in the middle of the road and was struck from behind by a 2006 Buick Rendezvous operated by Travis L. Hathaway, 25, of Raymondville.

Wood and a passenger in her vehicle, a 13-year-old girl, were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Both had minor injuries.

The patrol said Hathaway was not wearing a seatbelt. His vehicle was totaled. Those in the other vehicle were. The Nissan had moderate damage.