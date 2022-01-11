William Joseph Floyd, “Bill” or “Billy Joe,” was born Dec. 26, 1948, at Montauk, Mo., to Udolph and Maxine Landwehr Floyd. He passed away Jan. 7, 2022, at 73 years of age.

In 1957 or ’58, he was baptized at the First Southern Baptist Church in California. As a young boy, he moved around to many states. In Alabama, he picked cotton alongside his brother, Bob. He went to Redondo High School in Redondo Beach, Calif. In his youth, he was a Duncan yo-yo champion. He loved art, which he was very good at. He put models together, and made his own skateboards and road bikes.

Mr. Floyd became a pastry chef and worked his way up to Maître d’ at the Velvet Turtle Restaurant in Redondo Beach. He liked riding his motorcycle on Hollywood Boulevard, and a California highway patrolman gave him his first helmet, one that all the motorcycle officers wore. When he returned to Missouri, he worked and lived with Uncle Del and Aunt Dorothy, where he worked with Uncle Del logging and farming.

He married Sandra Sue Bailie on Jan. 20, 1968, at the Licking United Methodist Church. They had three children: William Shane Floyd of Chillicothe, Haley Jane Joyner of Licking and Corey Joseph Floyd of Licking.

Mr. Floyd and Bob Green coached Little League baseball for quite a few years; at that time the team was the only one undefeated two years in a row.

He was a member for years of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and loved his old junkers and would sit around for hours talking about them. Mr. Floyd was one of the founders of the Wheels and Deals Car Show. He loved old rock and roll music and throwing a good party with his wife. He enjoyed handing out candy on Halloween. He worked many jobs, from building houses with Lonnie Sullins to pouring concrete.

He loved going to the Floyd family reunions.

Mr. Floyd was proud of the Licking United Community Help Center that he built with the help of many volunteers. He wanted and would help people that needed it; this was throughout his life.

Preceding him in death was his wife; parents; a grandson Leon Donelson; brother Bob; brothers Chuck Floyd and Terry Risher; grandparents Charlie and Lura Floyd, and John Landwehr and Lois Prater and other relatives.

Mr. Floyd is survived by his children; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters Kay Cockcroft of Licking, Valerie Williams of Texas and Roni Darnell of Oklahoma; and other relatives.

Services will be held at Fox Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 14. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the service at noon. Interment will be at Boone Creek Cemetery. Eric Jones will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.