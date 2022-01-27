Zoey Michelle Elder, 28, daughter of Tina Marie Hurley and Michael Raymond Elder Jr., was born May 13, 1993, in Houston, Mo. She passed away Jan. 24, 2022, at her home in Bentonville, Ark.

She graduated from Republic High School in 2011, where she was part of the A Plus program. She also attended two years at Ozark Technical College.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Larry Dean Hurley and Michael Raymond Elder Sr.; and Charles Noakes.

Zoey is survived by her mother, Tina Stoops; her siblings, Zac Elder, Zayna Elder and Zeth Elder; her grandparents, Caroline and Fred Sutton; and other relatives and friends.

She was a leader in each career path she chose. She enjoyed reading and writing and also attained the Young Authors Award. She was an avid movie watcher; her favorites being comedies and crime shows.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zoey Elder Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home with Paul Murray officiating. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.