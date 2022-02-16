Andrew “Drew” Gordon Coleman, 62, of Houston, Mo., died Feb. 13, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital after a long illness, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of nearly 25 years, Shannon Robinson Coleman; their three daughters, Jessica Oakes, Heidi Oakes and Nikki Coleman; and grandchildren, Jane, Kaleb and Mason.

He is also survived by his siblings, Joel and Suzanne Coleman, as well as nieces and nephews.

Mr. Coleman was born Oct. 24, 1959, in Kalamazoo, Mich., the son of Joseph and Bobbie Alston Coleman. He graduated from Parchment High School, attended Kalamazoo Valley Community College, and received an Associate Degree from Henderson Community College in Henderson, Ky. He was a long-haul truck driver for more than 20 years.

He always loved being in nature and studying birds. As a young man he volunteered at the Kalamazoo Nature Center, helping to band birds. He frequently enjoyed taking long walks to explore natural areas around his home. He loved to share his knowledge and love of nature with his daughters, and later in life, with foster children he and Shannon took into their home.

Mr. Coleman was a life-long reader, especially of science fiction and the classics, and shared this love with the children in his life. He and his family also spent many enjoyable times together hiking, kayaking, camping, playing monopoly and other games during family game nights, and listening to the Beatles, The Monkey and old radio programs.

He will be remembered by those who knew him well as a gentle man with a huge heart.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of His Life at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.