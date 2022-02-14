A St. Louis charity that rescues animals was in the Houston area late last week after reports of about 50 dogs found on a 12-acre tract.

Cassady Caldwell, executive director of Stray Rescue of St. Louis, said the dogs were found on property where the owner had passed away.

“Over the years, Stray Rescue has been asked to help with some of the worst cases imaginable, but this one shook us all,” she said. “This was an absolutely heartbreaking rescue, but we all can sleep a little better knowing these babies are safe, and we will not give up until all are off that property.”

A bus, a van and several volunteers traveled from St. Louis to the Houston area. With their shelter full, the organization reached out online to find foster homes. Nineteen were brought to St. Louis, where they immediately received owners without spending a night in the shelter, which was founded in 1998. Another 13 were deceased and returned for cremation.

To learn more, see strayrescue.org.