Authorities are still seeking the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old boy who was last seen Feb. 14 in Houston, said Houston Police Chief Brad Evans.

Parker Cook, is 5’-6”, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his left hand.

Parker was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. Valentines Day near Mill Street. He was wearing a black 7-Eleven hoodie with “Big Gulp” on it, sweat pants and tennis shoes. He has a black Under Armour backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Houston Police Department at 417-967-5999.