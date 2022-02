Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old boy who was last seen Monday night in Houston.

Parker Cook, is 5’-6”, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his left hand.

Parker was last seen at about 10: 30 p.m. near Mill Street. He was wearing a black 7-Eleven hoodie with “Big Gulp” on it, sweat pants and tennis shoes. He has a black Under Armour backpack.

Persons with information can call the Houston Police Department at 417-967-5999