This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

(Note: Contact was made before 8 a.m.)

Authorities sought the public’s help in locating a Red 2000 Jeep Liberty that left Mountain View at about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle was seen at the Anchor in Mountain View, and the driver appeared to have taken his estranged wife, authorities said.

Authorities thought he might be headed to Texas County,.