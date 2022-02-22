This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Here is a list of events being postponed or cancelled due to expected inclement weather:

•The Buffalo Soldiers presentation scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24, at the West Plains Civic Center theater has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. Hannah Salvesen, theater and events coordinator with the University/Community Programs (U/CP) Department at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP), said officials are working with presenters from the Alexander/Madison Chapter of KC Buffalo Soldiers to reschedule the event at a later date.

•Due to expected inclement weather, the third annual Mayor Don Tottingham 5K Run/Walk has been postponed until March 12. It was slated for this Saturday.