Carolyn (Carol) Lavon Price, age 83, passed away peacefully Feb. 19, 2022, in Houston, Mo., due to a short illness of pneumonia. She was born Aug. 1, 1938, in Plainfield, Ind., to Coy and Gladys (Ledman) Bottoms. Carol graduated from Plainfield High School.

While living in Missouri, Carol worked at the Bank of Raymondville and was the first Democratic Chairwoman representing the Texas County Central Committee. Upon relocating to Indiana, Carol worked at Twigg Aerospace Corporation, but her passion was her career at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in which she spent many of her years up until retirement.

Earlier in life, Carol was an adventurous woman who enjoyed activities such as skydiving in which she completed 12 jumps. She also enjoyed attending all forms of racing, gardening, canning, baking and reading.

Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32: “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”

Carol was known as a devoted mother, grandmother (nana) great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Carol will be sorely missed and survived by her two daughters, Kelly Hutsell (Shorty) of Houston, Mo., and Michele Hoskins of Sun City Center, Fla.; grandchildren, Nick Carter (Leah) of Duncanville, Texas, and Ciara Poe (Jerry) of Sun City Center, Fla., Chad Hutsell (Candy), Tish Robertson (Teghan) and Carl Hutsell of Houston, Mo.; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces, Angie Dragonette (Mike), and Lori Gregoric (Mike); and nephew, Eric McKinley, as well as her sister, Ellen McKinley of Speedway, Ind.

All whom loved her dearly and will never forget her sense of humor, wit, charm, grace and undying love and care for all others before herself.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Coy and Gladys Bottoms; her loving siblings, Sharon, Gary Bottoms and Lindell Bottoms.

At Carol’s request, she was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home and requests no funeral or memorial service. Instead, we asked that friends and loved ones, in lieu of flowers, make memorial donations to Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

“A bushel and a peck with a hug around the neck”

Psalms 23:

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

