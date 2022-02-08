The donation of property by Houston natives will create a new neighborhood park at West Highway 17 and Lilly Avenue.

The Houston City Council recently accepted the 1.88-acre tract, which includes a rock exterior house and two outbuildings, from Marvin and Audrey Bridges, who grew up here and live in Springfield. They are retired educators and both graduated from Houston High School in the 1950s. Her brother is John Beeler.

The Bridges met twice with the Houston City Council before finalizing the deal last month.

City Administrator Scott Avery said the park will be named “The Elmer and Estella Bridges Memorial Park.”

It will have handicapped accessible features, flower beds, walkways, seating and tables. The rock building will be maintained, Avery said.