Members of the Texas County Commission met Jan. 26-27 for its weekly meeting.

Commissioners:

•Meet with Ron Reed, Kristen Sullins, Ron Scheets and Tony Floyd concerning funds for economic development. They presented a letter from the Twin Cities Industrial Park Board describing a new business incubator opportunity.

•Approved township contracts with Burdine, Morris, Clinton, Pierce, Piney, Roubidoux, Lynch and Boone townships.

•Met with representatives from the county emergency management, SEMA, federal flood plain personnel, Licking, Cabool and Houston concerning the third phase of a flood plain mapping project.

•Reviewed and approved additions and abatements with the county assessor Debbie James on the tax rolls. It also reviewed and signed a two-year State Tax Commission plan.

•Met with Sheriff Scott Lindsey concerning the justice center telephone system and internal communication with the sheriff’s department and county court system. Members reviewed and acknowledged the promotion of Kyle Gross from assistant jail administrator to jail administrator effective Jan. 12, the hiring of David Watson as full-time jailer on Jan. 17, the resignation of Kelli Brill as full-time jailer on Jan. 18 and Mika Downey as full-time cook on Jan. 19.

•Discussed with the coroner about approval of deputy coroners from commission.

•Held a telephone call with the county attorney concerning the telephone system, coroner and ballot language. It also held a discussion concerning cost involving the Summersville Municipal Court.

•Visited with Anne Pierce of Great Rivers Engineering concerning a Community Development Block Grant and Linda Bradford of Pierce Township.

•Heard that Chris Vetter with the state’s auditor office is to be in the county on Feb. 9.

•Reviewed a township advisory board meeting dealing with insurance and culverts.

•Visited with Jeff Malam, Pierce Township, concerning dissolving a Community Development Block Grant and the opportunity for other grant funding sources.

•Visited with Junior Cunningham of Pepsi concerning an increase in snack prices at the justice center and Bradley Parker of Rush Truck Center about attending a township advisory board meeting in the future.

•Discussed a couple of road issues with Cass Township.