Services for Gary Eugene Massey, 73, are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Evans Funeral Home.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Honor Flight of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 3964, Springfield, Mo. 65808-3964 or online at www.honorflightoftheozarks.org, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or online at www.stjude.org or Emery Cemetery, make checks to Emery Cemetery and leave at the funeral home.