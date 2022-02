Graveside services for Paul David Meizler, 78, better known to his friends and family as Dave, are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Sun Set Lane Cemetery at Success (Flat Rock Road off Highway M).

Mr. Meizler passed away Feb. 11, 2022, in Texas. He was born May 21, 1943, in Manhattan, N.Y. to Frank and Kathleen Meizler.

A funeral service is 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Waxahachie Funeral Home in Texas.