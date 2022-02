This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Houston School District students have the opportunity to receive dental services through the Missouri Ozarks Tooth Truck, a project of Missouri Ozarks Community Health, which has a clinic in Houston.

The services are available through March 17.

Applications were distributed earlier and also are available at any school office. To learn more, call nurse Amy Smith at 417-967-3024.