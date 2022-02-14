Two fire departments were called early Monday afternoon to a report of grass and woods fire in western Texas County.

The blaze was at 9400 Highway AJ.

Houston and Roby departments were called. A dozer and crew also was sought from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The size is estimated at 20-30 acres.

At about 2 p.m., Licking firefighters were called to McCulloch Drive where a grass fire was reported. At about 2:15 p.m., the Summersville Fire Department was called to a Richards St., where a grass fire was reported.

The Raymondville Fire Department was called at about 2:20 p.m. to a woods fire near structures at 5368 Big Creek Road. The Tyrone Fire Department was called for mutual aid.