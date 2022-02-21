The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched Jan. 2 regarding a report of an assault at a Scenic Road residence at Summersville involving two men and a woman.

None of the three wanted to pursue charges, but a 37-year-old man who was involved was arrested after kicking a second deputy who responded and then resisting. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor.

•A deputy responded to a Stave Mill Road residence at Cabool on Feb. 2 regarding a report of a man walking around his yard for hours in snow and below-freezing temperatures.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the man, who was standing next to a barbed wire fence and had a sleeve caught on it. The officer observed that the man was shivering and had snow built up around his boots.

The man told the officer four “fake cops” had tried to kill him and handcuffed him to the fence, but the officer didn’t observe handcuffs. The man also said he had been running away all day from people trying to kill him.

The officer asked the man if he had used any drugs, and he said he had used meth within the past 48 hours.

The officer determined the man was delusional and suffering from early signs of hypothermia. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

•A deputy was dispatched Feb. 9 regarding a report of an attempted suicide at a residence at Evening Shade.

The officer went into the basement of the house, where a woman was located who had a gunshot wound to the head. She was still alive and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Springfield.

The officer determined that the shooting was self-inflicted.