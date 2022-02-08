Edward “Eddie” Joe Haney, 69, son of Robert and Geneva Worrel Haney, was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He passed away Feb. 7, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Mr. Haney is survived by his mother, Geneva Haney of Cabool, Mo.; his siblings, Bobby Haney of Canyon, Texas, Janet Rust of Houston, Mo., Mike Haney of Keokuk, Iowa, and Roger Haney of Houston, Mo.; two daughters, Amy Laub and Bridgett Rodriquez; and six grandchildren.

He graduated with the class of 1970. Eddie retired from the Texas Department of Transportation as a supervisor in 2010, before moving back to Houston, Mo.

He will lie in state from 10 a.m. until noon Monday, Feb. 14, at Evans Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. in the Union Cemetery. Gary Davenport will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Union Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Send online condolences to www.evansfh.com