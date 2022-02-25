Elizabeth Keeping-Hudson was born May 1, 1980, in Casper, Wyo. to Thomas and Deborah Keeping Boyer. She passed away Feb. 22, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Michael Lane Keeping.

She is survived by her husband, Shawn; four children, Erin Tackett, Anthony Tackett, Rebecca Tackett and SJ Hudson; two stepchildren, Quinton Hudson and Lily Hudson; three grandchildren; a brother, Joshua Keeping; a sister, Stephanie Boyer; her parents Deborah and John Boyer, and Thomas Keeping; and special friend Suzanne Rieger; and other relatives.

She was a very outspoken and a fierce defender of all. She had an open door always with her children and countless others who called her “mom.” Her smile, beautiful spirit, “can-do” attitude and being “the Rock” of her family is leaving a large hole in the hearts of all who knew and love her.

A memorial service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, Mo., with friend Chris McCluskey leading the service. A memorial visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.