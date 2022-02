Missouri Department of Conservation Cpls. Eric Heuring and Chris Ely were recently recognized as the United Bowhunters of Missouri Conservation Agents of the Year at the UBM Banquet held in Springfield.

Heuring was named the 2020 UBM Agent of the Year, while Ely, a Houston resident, was selected as the 2021 UBM Agent of the Year.

This award selection process is based primarily on agent bowhunting-related cases and their participation in community outreach.