The STARS Foundation will hold a variety show Saturday at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston.

Show time is 7 p.m.

It includes improvisational games, musicians, vocalists, dancers and skits for a Valentine edition.

The cost is $8. Call 417-217-9430 for advanced tickets.

The foundation also announced the performance of “Murderous Night at the Museum” slated for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, at the Melba Performing Arts Center. Show times are 7 nightly with a 3 p.m. Saturday matinee.