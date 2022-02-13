This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Filings open Tuesday, Feb. 22, for offices extending from Washington, D.C., to Jefferson City and Texas County.

In Texas County, voters will elect several county officeholders. The four-year terms of Associate Circuit Judge Doug Gaston, Presiding Commissioner Scott Long, County Clerk Peggy Seyler, Circuit Clerk Marci Mosley, Record of Deeds Lindsay Koch and Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. expire. All are Republicans.

Residents also will elect a state representative in the 143nd District and a circuit judge for the 25th Circuit Court, Division 1. Those positions are held by Bennie Cook and John Beger, respectively. They are Republicans. Beger announced earlier he would seek re-election.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, who had considered running for the U.S. Senate, will instead file for re-election. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt will not seek re-election.

Missourians also will elect a new state auditor. Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, will not seek re-election.

The Primary Election will decide committeemen and committeewomen for the county’s political parties in 17 townships. That includes all of the county’s 17 townships.

Persons filing for local office do so in the county clerk’s office on the top level of the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue in Houston. The deadline for filing is March 29.

County Clerk Peggy Seyler offers these guidelines before filings open: •A new rule requires recorder of deeds candidates to bring an affidavit on filing day they can be bonded for $5,000. •Filing fees have increased this year from $50 to $100. •All candidates are required to fill out Form 5120 that states no taxes are owed. It must be notarized and an original also mailed to the state. It can be found on the Missouri Department of Revenue website and notarized before coming to the Texas County Administrative Center to file. •All candidates will pay the filing fee to their party and a copy of the receipt brought to the clerk’s office upon filing.

Here are the items needed to file:

•Copy of valid ID (driver’s license),

•Notarized form 5120 and receipt from party.

Candidates will appear on ballot in the order of sign up. No paperwork will be given ahead of filing time.