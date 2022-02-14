City of Houston Fire Department Chief Robbie Smith has requested that Texas County citizens cease outdoor burning today (Monday, Feb. 14).
Smith is also assistant chief for the Houston Rural Fire Department, which has been busy today battling a huge Highway AJ wildfire that began with a private outdoor fire.
Other blazes are reportedly burning on properties in the Summersville and Licking, and nearby structures are threatened.
Flurry of fires in County
Departments called to fires
Two fire departments were called early Monday afternoon to a report of grass and woods fire in western Texas County.