Texas County Memorial Hospital reported five patients with COVID-19 in beds there Monday. None had been vaccinated.

They range in ages from 57 to 91. Three patients are age 65 or under.

The positivity rate was 20.5 percent, down from 27.5 percent the previous week. Daily new positive cases were measured at 72.65 per 100,000. The prior week is was 55.7 per 100,000.