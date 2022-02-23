A Texas County project is among 10 announced Tuesday by the Delta Regional Authority to boost economic development.

The Twin Cities Industrial Park at Dunn received a $479,453 grant to enhance the wastewater system. The Delta Regional Authority said the total investment is $513,703 and it is expected to create 35 jobs and additional capital investment of about $5 million.

Funding from the project comes from the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDFAP), which provides direct investment into community-based and regional projects to support basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce training and education, and small businesses development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship.

Also in that area, the City of Mountain Grove won $256,500 to extend its water and sewer system at U.S. 60 and Business 60. The total investment is about $1.45 million. The project is expected to create 23 jobs, retain six and affect 2,008 families.

Van Buren received $139,549 to construct a public safety building following a 2017 flood. The total outlay is $611,311.