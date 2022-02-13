Gary Eugene Massey was born on March 13, 1948, at his grandparent’s farm in Huggins, Mo., to Lyle and Laura (Denton) Massey. He entered his Heavenly home on Feb. 10, 2022, at the age of 73.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Betty, and Ina Lee; one brother, Jimmy; and his father and mother-in-law, Jess and Lydia Garrett.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Leta (Garrett) Massey; two daughters, Angela (Jay) Oziah and Stacie (James) Spencer; eight grandchildren, Lacey (Andrew) Spurgeon, Audrey (Nathan) Thomas, Denton (Hayley) Postlewait, MaKenzie (Zachory) Richards, Caleb Oziah (fiancée, Anna), MaKaylia (Bradyn) Terrill, MaKysha Spencer (boyfriend Cole Newby) and Hayden Oziah; five great-grandchildren; Micah and Hadley Spurgeon, Raelyn and Cooper Thomas, and Olivia Richards; and one sister, Tammy Richardson, along with several nieces and nephews.

Gary married the love of his life on Dec. 25, 1968, and together they built a life they loved. He always dreamed of living on a farm, and he did just that. Gary graduated Houston High School in 1967 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968. He served for 1 year and 9 months in Vietnam and later continued to serve in the National Guard. He retired from the Civil Service at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

Gary loved with his whole heart and always did what was right no matter what. He was always laughing especially at his own jokes and had a laugh that was contagious. There was never a day that Gary didn’t tell Leta that he loved her, in fact he made sure she knew it even if he had to remind her several times a day. Gary looked forward to greeting his great-granddaughter, Olivia, at the door every morning and happily told everyone that she was HIS sweetheart. Gary loved and enjoyed picking on his grandkids, taking them hunting and riding four-wheelers with them. He never had a story that went untold, and he never met a stranger.

Although Gary loved his family, he was most passionate about his faith in Jesus Christ and sharing God’s word with others. He was saved and baptized at a young age. Gary became a minister and he pastored at several churches throughout the years. He looked forward to trips where he listened to gospel singings and met many lifelong friends. His favorite verse was John 14:6, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” Now Gary is rejoicing with his Heavenly Father.

Gary was a beloved husband, father, grandpa (Paws), brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He would go out of his way to make someone laugh and feel loved. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorials are suggested to Missouri Honor Flight of the Ozarks, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Emery Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home with Wade Perryman and Reggie Kelly officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors is in Emery Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Hayden Oziah, Nathan Thomas, Andy Spurgeon, Zachory Richards, Bradyn Terrill, Cole Newby, Caleb Oziah and Denton Postlewait.

