The Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety in Missouri recently awarded grant funding to local schools that will hold student lock-in events for Project Prom or high school graduation.

Schools will receive $200 each to assist with event expenses such as location rental, food or entertainment. The event must include a presentation or activity educating students on highway safety issues within their night’s agenda to qualify for the grant.

“These supervised events provide a safe, fun environment for students to celebrate their special event with friends,” said Southeast District Traffic Engineer Craig Compas. “Lives can be changed in seconds by a bad decision like drinking and driving. We want these special events and milestones to be filled with good memories and unmarred by tragedy.”

Compas said many substance-impaired drivers are under the age of 21.

Thirty-five high schools from 22 counties in southeast and south-central Missouri received the grant. Schools will also be receiving roadway safety educational items to share with students.

For more information, call Southeast Coalition Representative Ashley Metelski at 573-472-5885 or the Missouri Department of Transportation customer service center at 888-275-6636, or visit the Southeast Coalition’s website at www.savemolives.com/se.