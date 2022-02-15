This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Texas County Health Department conducted these inspections in January:

Cabool Elementary School, routine inspection Jan. 25, 2022: no violations.

Cabool Head Start, routine inspection Jan. 18, 2022: No violations.

Cabool Middle School, routine inspection Jan. 25, 2022: Two priority and two core violations.

Cabool Sonic, routine inspection Jan. 25, 2022: One priority and five core violations.

Cabool Subway, routine inspection Jan. 18, 2022: One priority and one core violation.

Casey’s General Store #1243, routine inspection Jan. 3, 2022: Two core violations.

Corner Express, routine inspection Jan. 20, 2022: One priority and three core violations.

Cozumel, routine inspection Jan. 24, 2022: Two corrected priority and two core violations.

Family Dollar, pre-opening inspection Jan. 3, 2022: No violations; routine inspection Jan. 19, 2022: No violations.

Fast & Friendly, routine inspection Jan. 19, 2022: Five priority and six core violations; re-inspection Jan. 27, 2022: No violations.

Hardee’s, routine inspection Jan. 10, 2022: Five priority and six core violations; re-inspection Jan. 31, 2022: One priority and seven core violations.

Houston Eagle’s Club, routine inspection Jan. 13, 2022: Three priority and two core violations; re-inspection Jan. 20, 2022: No violations.

Houston Elementary School, routine inspection Jan. 10, 2022: Two core violations.

Houston Head Start, routine inspection Jan. 11, 2022: One corrected violation.

Houston Subway, routine inspection Jan. 13, 2022: One core violation.

Licking Elementary School, routine inspection Jan. 27, 2022: No violations.

Raymondville School, routine inspection Jan. 31, 2022: No violations.

Sonshine & Rainbow Day School, routine inspection Jan. 27, 2022: One corrected violation.

Stop & Spot, re-inspection Jan. 12, 2022: No violations.

Success School, routine inspection Jan. 24, 2022: One corrected priority and one core violation.

Taco Bell, routine inspection Jan. 4, 2022: One corrected priority and one core violation.