Students in five area high schools could earn a $1,000 college scholarship, thanks to Mercy Health Foundation – St. Francis. The Dr. Grace O. Doane scholarships are specifically for students interested in entering healthcare professions.

Dr. Doane was the first woman to graduate with a doctorate from Drake Medical School in 1913 with a specialty in ear, nose and throat. She became a benefactor to Sisters at Mercy St. Francis Hospital, paying for everything from a car for them to drive to the hospital chapel and the Sisters’ house. She wanted her story to inspire others and established the scholarship fund before her death in 1980.

“Several of Mercy’s newest providers in southwest Missouri are ‘homegrown,’” said Karen Simpson-Neasby, executive director of Mercy Health Foundation. “We love to see our local students earn their healthcare degrees and come back to their hometowns to serve. These scholarships help them financially, and we hope they also remind them we’re cheering them on.”

To qualify, the student must be a Missouri resident preparing for a career in a healthcare field and be classified as a senior at one of the following schools: Eminence High School, Liberty High School, Summersville High School, Willow Springs High School or Winona High School.

Applicants must demonstrate both leadership potential through extracurricular activities and work experiences, and a need for financial assistance. Preference will be given to students who are planning to attend a Missouri college, university or technical school. Five scholarships will be awarded, one for each school with qualifying applicants.

Applications are available in school counselors’ offices. In addition, students must provide an official high school transcript, three letters of recommendation and an essay of 500 words or less outlining their future career plans and goals. Applications must be postmarked or hand-delivered by March 12.

Mail to:

Mercy Health Foundation – St. Francis

ATTN: Stephanie Breedlove – Scholarships

100 U.S. Highway 60

Mountain View, MO 65548

Applications will be reviewed by the Mercy Health Foundation – St. Francis board and scored independently. In the event of a tie, student interviews may be required.

For more information about the Dr. Grace O. Doane health care scholarships, call 417-533-6192