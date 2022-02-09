A detention hearing was held Wednesday for an 18-year-old Cabool man charged in conjunction with an accident death early Monday.

Shelman R. Coen, 18, is held on $500,000 bond on charges of felony DWI – death of another, felony first-degree involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He is to appear at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 for a hearing about legal counsel in Texas County Associate Court.

Memorial services for the victim, Ian D. Smart, 20, of Willow Springs, are 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mountain Grove.