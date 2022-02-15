Houston High School held its annual Hoop Queen ceremony during a boys basketball game last Friday in the new gym.

Senior Mackenzie Holder was crowed Queen, while freshman Morgan McKinney was runner-up and senior Hannah Dzurick was second runner-up.

HHS 2022 Hoop Queen candidates. From left, Summer Bittle, Joey Bratt, Emma Scroggins, Hannah Dzurick, Mackenzie Holder, Morgan McKinney, Mia Bressie and Nikaylee Sheppard. 

