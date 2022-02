Highway M in Texas County will be reduced to one lane with a 10 foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the bridge over Little Piney River.

This section of roadway is between Murr Road and Piney Creek Drive.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, March 1, through Thursday, March 10, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.