The Raymondville Fire Department was called just before 7 a.m. Thursday to a reported house fire on East Highway B. One person escaped the structure.

The Houston Rural Fire Department was called for mutual aid.

EMS treated a woman who had cuts from climbing out of a window and possible smoke inhalation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to assist.

Raymondville firefighters left the scene at about 9 a.m.