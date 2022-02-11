Administrators at the Houston School District will return next year, the Houston board of education decided Tuesday night.

Jim Moore, assistant elementary principal; Eric Sloan, assistant high school principal; and Jody Jarrett, elementary principal, were all rehired. Amanda Munson, middle school principal, will become the high school principal following the elevation of Dr. Justin Copley to superintendent. A search will begin to find her successor. Moore and Munson have relatives on the board; and those board members excused themselves from the hiring matters.

The board made several employment decisions.

These resignations were accepted for the end of the current school year:

•Ian Evans, high school/middle school choir instructor.

•Terry Vandivort, building trades teacher.

•Deedra Campbell as speech language pathologist at the Exceptional Child Cooperative.

•Brett Conwary as speech language pathologist at the Exceptional Child Cooperative.

Members also made hirings:

•Tory Wade as middle school assistant softball coach for this school year.

•Employed Danielle Fisher as speech language pathologist-A at the Exceptional Child Cooperative for the next school year.

•Hired Tyann Nettleton as speech language pathologist for the Exceptional Child Cooperative for the next school year.

•Employed Ian Evans as paraprofessional for the next school year.

The board and administrators discussed administrator evaluation.